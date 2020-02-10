EQT, OMERS to buy Deutsche Glasfaser from KKR

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Investors EQT and OMERS are buying German fiber-optic network company Deutsche Glasfaser from buyout firm KKR (KKR.N), the companies said on Monday.

EQT Infrastructure last year acquired peer Inexio and is now planning to merge that company with Deutsche Glasfaser. EQT will hold 51% in the combined group and OMERS Infrastructure 49%.

Over the coming years the combined group plans to invest more than 7 billion in the roll-out of fast-speed internet infrastructure in Germany.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the second quarter.