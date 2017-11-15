FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post invests 335 million euros to expand DHL Hong Kong hub
Sections
Featured
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
Sessions mum over if White House asked about AT&T deal
Business
Sessions mum over if White House asked about AT&T deal
Trump administration to release rules on disclosing cyber flaws
Cyber Risk
Trump administration to release rules on disclosing cyber flaws
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 15, 2017 / 10:50 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Deutsche Post invests 335 million euros to expand DHL Hong Kong hub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Post is investing 335 million euros ($397 million) to expand its DHL Central Asia hub in Hong Kong to bolster regional trade, increasing its throughput by 50 percent when operating at full capacity, it said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - A Deutche Post sign stands in front of the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL, in Bonn, Germany March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

“Given the expected rise in international e-commerce and intra-Asian trade, DHL is committed to strengthening our global network and services,” DHL Express Chief Executive Ken Allen said in a statement.

The expanded hub is expected to begin operation in the first quarter of 2022, in time for the completion of Hong Kong airport’s three runway system in 2024.

($1 = 0.8449 euros)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tom Sims

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.