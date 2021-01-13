DHL Express in 'good shape' to keep distributing vaccines, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: John Pearson, member of the Board of Management of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL poses during the company's annual news conference in Bonn, Germany, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - DHL Express, subsidiary of Deutsche Post, is in good shape to continue distributing COVID-19 vaccines, its CEO John Pearson said on Tuesday.

DHL Express has supplied 10 European countries with COVID-19 vaccine, putting it in the forefront of efforts to roll out the shot from Pfizer and BioNTech that was the first to gain approval from regulators.

