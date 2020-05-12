May 12, 2020 / 5:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Post confirms coronavirus hit to earnings

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL is seen on the delivery car "Street Scooter" in Aachen, Germany, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE) confirmed on Tuesday it took a first-quarter hit to earnings of 210 million euros ($226.97 million) due to the coronavirus pandemic, which hit its global freight business but boosted parcel volumes.

Deutsche Post, which had already published preliminary figures last month, said group revenue rose 0.9% to 15.5 billion euros, while operating profit almost halved to 592 million.

It said it could still not give full-year guidance for 2020, but confirmed its medium-term forecast for operating profit of at least 5.3 billion euros by 2022.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

