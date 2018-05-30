FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Deutsche Post opens new site for Streetscooter production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUEREN, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE) is on the way to doubling production of its Streetscooter electric van to 20,000 per year after opening a new production site in Germany, it said on Wednesday.

The production line of the new StreetScooter electric delivery van is pictured during an opening tour in Dueren near Cologne, Germany, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Deutsche Post developed the Streetscooter for internal use to keep emissions low as online shopping results in more demand for parcel deliveries, but demand from other companies for the van has pushed it to boost production.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The new production site in Dueren, north western Germany, will be able to produce around 10,000 per year and joins another factory in Aachen.

    Deutsche Post currently uses over 6,000 Streetscooter vans itself.

    On Monday, it won a contract to deliver 200 electric trucks to a British company that delivers bottles of milk to homes.

    Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

