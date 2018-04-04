Deutsche Post to move electric van StreetScooter into new unit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL Group is moving its StreetScooter project into a new unit, seeking opportunities to further commercialize the family of electric delivery vans, it said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Deutche Post sign stands in front of the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL, in Bonn, Germany March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Deutsche Post initially developed the StreetScooter for its own operations to avoid inner-city emissions after growth in online shopping resulted in increased parcel deliveries. But it has since sought to step up production and sell the vans to other customers.

The new unit, entitled Corporate Incubations, will be led by Juergen Gerdes, currently head of the Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP) division, and will also cover other new mobility solutions, digital platforms and automation, the company said in a statement.

Until a successor for Gerdes is found, Deutsche Post CEO Frank Appel will lead the PeP division.