Deutsche Telekom to phase out Huawei technology within two years: Wirtschaftswoche

A Deutsche Telekom logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom will phase out using Huawei technology within the next two years due to ongoing discussions about security concerns, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Wednesday.

Citing company sources, the magazine said that Telekom would replace Huawei components in its core network as part of routine exchanges of these products.

Deutsche Telekom had no immediate comment.

(The story refiles to fix spelling error in headline.)