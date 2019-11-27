Deutsche Telekom examines possible merger with Orange: Handelsblatt

FILE PHOTO: Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is examining a possible tie-up with French peer Orange, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing managers close to the matter.

A spokesman for Orange said “there are no ideas or discussions going on” regarding such an initiative, while Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.

The newspaper said the German telecoms firm was assessing the potential of such tie-up as part of a strategic scenario, adding that the two companies had cooperated on purchases in the past eight years.

Deutsche Telekom’s shares extended were up 1.3% at 1352 GMT. Orange’s shares were up 1.4%.

Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s biggest telecommunications company with a market capitalization of about 72 billion euros ($79 billion), according to Refinitiv data. Paris-listed Orange is worth about 40 billion euros.