November 27, 2019 / 1:35 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Deutsche Telekom looking into possible merger with Orange: Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is looking into the possibility of a tie-up with its French peer Orange, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing managers close to the matter.

The German group is assessing the potential of such a deal in a strategy scenario, the paper added.

Deutsche Telekom and Orange were not immediately available for comment.

Deutsche Telekom’s shares extended their gains and were up 1.55% at 1325 GMT. Orange’s shares rose 1.4%.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Thomas Seythal

