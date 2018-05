LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said it will keep its options open on the future of T-Systems, saying in an investor presentation it would “maintain strategic optionality” with regard to the troubled IT services unit.

Deutsche Telekom also said that any share buybacks could be of its own stock or in the form of an increased stake in its T-Mobile US (TMUS.O), which has agreed to merge with smaller competitor Sprint Corp (S.N).