Deutsche Telekom share price undervaluation to unwind - CEO

BERLIN (Reuters) - The stock market valuation of Deutsche Telekom’s European operations does not properly reflect its outperformance in relation to its struggling European competitors and will correct over time, CEO Tim Hoettges said on Thursday.

“We are the only European telecom showing significant growth,” Hoettges told journalists after the Bonn-based telecoms group reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised its profit forecast.

“The good will show through in the end and will be reflected in our share price.”