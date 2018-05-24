Deutsche Telekom extends mid-term guidance, pledges higher dividends

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said it would tie dividend payouts to growing bottom-line profits over the medium term, pledging that its business divisions spanning Germany, Europe and the United States would all show growth from next year.

FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Telekom logo is seen during preparations at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, Germany, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

In a statement on Thursday ahead of a two-day investor presentation in Bonn, Europe’s largest telecoms firm said it expected revenues to rise by 1-2 percent per year from 2017 to 2021, adjusted core profits by 2-4 percent and free cash flow by 10 percent.

It plans to pay a dividend for the current business year of 0.70 euros ($0.82), up from 0.65 euros last year, driven by growth in free cash flow. Thereafter, payouts would be tied to adjusted earnings per share that are expected to rise to 1.20 euros in 2021 from 1.00 euro this year.

The company said it would also consider share buybacks.

“Over the next few years, we will continue to exhibit a growth profile that is unparalleled in our industry,” CEO Tim Hoettges said in a statement, adding that all of its group units should contribute to this growth from 2019.

The mid-term plan does not include the proposed merger of U.S. unit T-Mobile (TMUS.O) with Sprint (S.N). Assuming the deal closes in early 2019, the impact on Deutsche Telekom’s earnings and free cash flow would be negative through 2021.

The merger, which would create a No.3 U.S. carrier with 127 million customers, would bring synergies with an estimated net present value of $43 billion. It is, however, subject to regulatory approval.