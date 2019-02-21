Deutsche Telekom sees 3 percent growth in core 2019 earnings

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG stands in front of the company's headquarters in Bonn February 26, 2015. REUTERS/

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom AG forecast on Thursday that its revenue and core earnings would continue to grow in 2019 as Chief Executive Tim Hoettges looks to close a key U.S. merger, acquire spectrum and roll out 5G services.

Europe’s leading mobile operator said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) after leases to grow by 3 percent this year to 23.9 billion euros ($27.11 billion).

Free cash flow was forecast to grow by 11.7 percent to 6.7 billion euros, also using the metric which excludes expenditure for leases.

Company’s poll of analysts expect 2019 EBITDA to come in at 24.707 billion euros and free cash flow of 6.905 billion euros.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter rose 12.6 percent to 5.65 billion euros - roughly in line with expectations of 5.588 billion euros, Telekom said.

The company said it plans to hike the dividend to 70 from 65 cents per share.

Results were lifted by another strong showing at Deutsche Telekom’s U.S. unit T-Mobile, which accounts for nearly half of the group revenue, and is seeking regulator approval for its $26 billion takeover of Sprint Corp.

Peer Telefonica Deutschland on Wednesday reported a 5.3 percent rise in adjusted operating income.