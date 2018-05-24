Deutsche Telekom to tie dividends to growing bottom-line profits

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) pledged its business divisions spanning Germany, Europe and the United States would all show growth from next year and said in future it would tie dividends to growing bottom-line profits.

The shift was announced on Thursday ahead of a two-day investor conference as Europe’s largest telecoms firm laid out a new mid-term strategy through to 2021 that it hopes will attract buyers to its high-yielding but poorly performing stock.

Hiking the dividend will require Deutsche Telekom to deliver on its growth proposition - including turning round its troubled IT services unit T-Systems - but also to show discipline on investment and control costs.

“Over the next few years, we will continue to exhibit a growth profile that is unparalleled in our industry,” CEO Tim Hoettges said in a statement, adding that all of the group’s units should contribute to this growth from 2019.

The Bonn-based company, in which the German state still owns a 31 percent stake, said it expected revenues to rise by 1-2 percent per year from 2017 to 2021, adjusted core profits by 2-4 percent and free cash flow by 10 percent.

That is in line with the last mid-term guidance it issued for the period covering 2014-18.

Telekom plans to pay a dividend for the current business year of 0.70 euros ($0.82), up from 0.65 euros last year, driven by growth in free cash flow.

Thereafter, payouts would be tied to adjusted earnings per share that are expected to rise to 1.20 euros in 2021 from 1.00 euro this year.

The company said it would also consider share buybacks.

The mid-term plan does not include the proposed merger of U.S. unit T-Mobile (TMUS.O) with Sprint (S.N). Assuming the deal closes in early 2019, the impact on Deutsche Telekom’s earnings and free cash flow would be negative through 2021, it said.

The merger, which would create a No.3 U.S. carrier with 127 million customers, would bring synergies with an estimated net present value of $43 billion. It is, however, subject to regulatory approval.

In its home market, Deutsche Telekom said it would focus on building out its broadband network and fifth-generation mobile service. Auctions of 5G mobile spectrum will be held in early 2019.

Deutsche Telekom has been criticized for relying too much on connecting homes to the internet through ‘vectoring’, which involves a tweak to the old copper-wire telephone network to boost bandwidth.

It said it would provide super-fast fiber connections to up to 2 million households a year from 2021, as well as fast wireless-to-the-home connections to around one quarter of German homes.