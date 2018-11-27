Deals
November 27, 2018

Shell gets green light to join Deutsche Telekom-led toll provider

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A deal for a unit of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.AS) to acquire a 15 percent stake in Toll4Europe, an electronic toll service provider backed by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), has won antitrust clearance, the German company said on Tuesday.

The unit, euroShell Cards B.V. joins a consortium comprising Telekom unit T-Systems, which will retain a 55 percent controlling stake, with Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and DKV Euro Service also owning 15 percent each.

Toll4Europe will handle electronic payments for truckers, using an on-board device, under the European Electronic Toll Service directive that requires toll systems to be interoperable across European Union member states, Deutsche Telekom said.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

