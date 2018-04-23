FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems should return to profitability in 2020 as the company undergoes a digital makeover, new Chief Executive Adel Al-Saleh said on Monday at the Hannover Trade Fair.

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems, Adel Al-Saleh speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

American Al-Saleh, who took over the loss-making IT services company in January, also said at a presentation that SAP had certified the Open Telekom Cloud for its suite of business software, offering an alternative to hyperscale services such as AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google.

Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Arno Schuetze

