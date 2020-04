FILE PHOTO: The new headquarters of German real estate company Vonovia SE, a member of the German DAX-30 stock market index, is pictured in Bochum, Germany, April 24, 2018, before Vonovia's annual shareholders meeting in Bochum, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MUNICH (Reuters) - Vonovia’s (VNAn.DE) management board does not see any chance at the moment of a takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen (DWNG.DE), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The statement follows a Bloomberg report this week that said Vonovia was weighing a takeover.

Vonovia declined to comment.