Deutsche Bank faces action from NY regulators over Epstein ties: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) could face enforcement action by New York regulators investigating its ties to the late U.S. financier and accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, two sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources said that the state’s Department of Financial Services has an ongoing investigation into Deutsche involving Epstein and that a potential enforcement action could come as soon as this month.

Any action would be focused on the bank’s failure to comply with state regulations and its own policies and procedures, one of the people said.

The status of the investigation was first reported by the New York Times on Tuesday.

In response, Deutsche Bank spokesman Daniel Hunter said: “Our reputation is our most precious asset. We regret the decision to associate with Epstein,” who was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019, an apparent suicide.