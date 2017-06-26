FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank appoints ex-Ukraine boss new Russia head
#Business News
June 26, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 2 months ago

Deutsche Bank appoints ex-Ukraine boss new Russia head

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Deutsche Bank offices in London, Britain, December 5, 2013.Luke MacGregor/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Monday it had appointed Borislav Ivanov as chief country officer for Russia and chairman of its local board.

Ivanov, who is moving from his position as Deutsche Bank head in Ukraine, is replacing Annett Viehweg, but is yet to get regulatory approval.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement that it was committed to continuing to develop its presence in Russia. It said its Russia investment banking business would continue to be managed from global hubs.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning

