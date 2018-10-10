FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 7:42 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management names two managing directors

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset management company Deutsche Bank Wealth Management named Wendy McMillan and Richard Aguiar as managing director and private banker. McMillan and Aguiar will be based in San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prior to this, McMillan was managing director in the investment solutions group at Wells Fargo Securities Llc, while Aguiar joins from U.S. Trust where he was senior relationship manager.

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

