Deutsche Bank Wealth Management names two managing directors

(Reuters) - Asset management company Deutsche Bank Wealth Management named Wendy McMillan and Richard Aguiar as managing director and private banker. McMillan and Aguiar will be based in San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prior to this, McMillan was managing director in the investment solutions group at Wells Fargo Securities Llc, while Aguiar joins from U.S. Trust where he was senior relationship manager.