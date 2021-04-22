Deutsche Boerse says won't de-list Coinbase shares

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday Coinbase Global Inc shares can continue to be traded on its trading system Xetra and Frankfurt stock exchange after the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange provided missing data.

The exchange operator said Coinbase had provided it with the necessary reference code - a so-called LEI code. Deutsche Boerse had said it would de-list Coinbase by the close of Friday’s trading session if the code was not provided.