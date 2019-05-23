Deutsche Post to raise price of German postage to 0.80 euros: FAZ

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Post will increase the price of postage for a standard letter to 0.80 euros ($0.89), Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Thursday.

Deutsche Post declined to comment on the report and Germany’s Federal Network Agency, the regulator which oversees price increases, said no decision has yet been taken over a possible price increase.

Deutsche Post, which delivers 59 million letters a day in Germany and has a market share of 62 percent, last increased postage for a standard letter to 70 cents from 62 cents in 2016.