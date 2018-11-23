Liberty Global's Belgian deal to be reviewed by Belgian agency, says EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Belgian competition agency will examine U.S. cable company Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) bid for publisher De Vijver Media because of the potential impact of the deal on the local market, the European Commission said on Friday.

Liberty Global, whose Belgian subsidiary Telenet operates a cable network and several pay-TV channels, sought EU approval for the deal on Oct. 3.

The Belgian regulator subsequently asked to take over the case on the grounds that the deal may have a significant effect on competition in a number of regional markets in the country.

“The Belgian Competition Authority is well placed to assess the proposed merger. The Commission has therefore decided to refer the case in its entirety to Belgium,” the EU antitrust enforcer said.

De Vijver Media broadcasts Dutch-language free-to-air TV channels “Vier”, “Vijf” and “Zes” and produces TV content and sells advertising space on several TV channels.