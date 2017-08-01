FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Devon Energy trims full-year spending; shrs dip
August 1, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 14 days ago

Devon Energy trims full-year spending; shrs dip

2 Min Read

A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma September 15, 2015. Picture taken September 15, 2015.Nick Oxford

(Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp trimmed its full-year exploration spending by $100 million, joining a growing list of U.S. shale producers who have cut their budgets for the year.

Producers have started to trim their 2017 capital spending budgets citing weaker-than-expected oil prices this year. [O/R]

Devon on Tuesday said it now expects to spend $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion on exploration and production in full-year 2017.

"We have not made any changes to our planned activity levels in 2017," Devon Chief Executive Dave Hager said in a statement.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp, ConocoPhillips, Whiting Petroleum Corp and Hess Corp last week cut a combined $750 million from their total capex plans. Devon also said it expects annualized savings of $1.4 billion this year.

On Monday, Devon said it would sell assets in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas for $205 million, as part of its $1 billion divestiture plan, first announced in May.

The company, like other oil and gas producers, has been keeping a tight leash on costs since a slide in global crude oil prices started in mid-2014.

Net income attributable to Devon was $425 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $1.57 billion, or $3.04 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 32 cents, as higher average realized prices offset a drop in production.

Devon realized $24.94 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), higher than $17.97 a year earlier.

Production fell nearly 17 percent to 536,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Shares of Devon were down 0.6 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru and Ernest Scheyder in Houston; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel and G Crosse

