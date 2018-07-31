Devon Energy misses profit estimates as costs rise

(Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit as expenses rose, offsetting gains from higher oil production.

A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford - TM3EB9F0WO901

Devon’s stock fell 4.6 percent to $43 in after-hours trading.

The Oklahoma City-based company said total costs rose 39.4 percent to $2.73 billion in the three months ended June 30, as marketing expenses increased.

Devon produced 541,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day (boepd) in the second quarter of 2018, compared with 536,000 boepd a year ago. The results were largely higher than its expected 524,000 to 549,000 boepd range.

The company also cut its yearly oil production target to account for discontinued operations following the more than $3 billion sale of its interest in oil pipeline company EnLink Midstream.

Net loss attributable to Devon was $425 million or 83 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $219 million or 41 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 34 cents per share, below analysts’ average estimate of 36 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $2.25 billion from $2.17 billion.