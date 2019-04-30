Devon Energy raises U.S. oil output forecast, beats profit estimates

(Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp on Tuesday raised its full-year U.S. oil production forecast and beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on higher output from its Delaware basin.

The company said net production in the Delaware basin of the oil-rich Permian shale field increased 76 percent in the first quarter to 107,000 oil-equivalent barrels (boe) per day.

The midpoint of the company’s full-year forecast represents an estimated oil production growth rate of 17 percent compared to 2018, up from the previous guidance of 15 percent.

Net loss attributable to Devon widened to $317 million, or 74 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $197 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier, primarily due to a $670 million non-cash charge related to the company’s hedge positions.

Excluding items, the company earned 36 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 28 cents.

The company maintained its capital spending plans.