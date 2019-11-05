Commodities
Devon Energy third-quarter profit falls

FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

(Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp reported a much smaller quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. oil and gas producer’s year-earlier quarter included a $2.2 billion gain from the sale of its stake in pipeline operator EnLink Midstream.

Net income for Devon fell to $109 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.54 billion, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2JV3PEt)

Production rose 2.4% to 428,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the reported quarter.

