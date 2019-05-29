Devon Energy exits Canada with $2.8 billion deal amid U.S. shale bet

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its Canadian assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for C$3.8 billion ($2.81 billion) in cash in an attempt to become a pure-play oil producer.

U.S. oil companies have been selling their assets to focus on onshore shale production back home, mainly to take advantage of a surge in output.

Devon has been investing in the SCOOP and STACK regions, fast-growing shale oil basins in Oklahoma that has attracted investment from crude producers expanding beyond the Permian, while Marathon Oil Corp, Chevron Corp and ConocoPhillips have looked to pull out of the UK North Sea oil and gas fields in recent years.

“The sale of Canada (assets) is an important step in executing Devon’s transformation to a U.S. oil growth business,” Chief Executive Officer Dave Hager said.

Devon’s Canadian portfolio consists of heavy oil assets, principally located in the province of Alberta, and its daily net average production was 113,000 oil-equivalent barrels in the first quarter of 2019.

Canadian Natural Resources said the assets, which are adjacent to the company’s operations and include 1.5 million acres of land, would provide cost savings of about C$135 million per annum.

Oklahoma-based Devon has also been looking to sell its gas-rich Barnett shale patch in north Texas, as natural gas prices hover at historical lows. It expects to sell the asset by the end of 2019.

Devon in April raised its U.S. oil output forecast for this year after production from its Delaware basin surged 76% in the first quarter.

The deal, expected to close by June 27, will be fully financed by a new C$3.25 billion committed loan, Canadian Natural said.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs served as financial advisers to Devon on the deal, while TD Securities was the financial adviser to Canadian Natural.