Devon Energy to sell Canadian assets to Canadian Natural Resources for $2.8 billion

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its Canadian assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for C$3.8 billion ($2.81 billion) in cash as part of an ongoing effort to become a pure-play oil producer.

Devon is among several oil producers to invest in the SCOOP and STACK regions, a fast-growing shale oil play in the Anadarko basin in the United States that has attracted investment from crude producers expanding beyond the Permian.

“The sale of Canada (assets) is an important step in executing Devon’s transformation to a U.S. oil growth business,” Chief Executive Officer Dave Hager said.

Devon’s Canadian portfolio consists of heavy oil assets principally located in the province of Alberta, with daily net production averaging 113,000 oil-equivalent barrels in the first quarter of 2019.

“The assets provide us the opportunity to add value through synergies ... with targeted benefits of C$135 million on an annualized basis,” Canadian Natural Resources President Tim McKay said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close by June 27, 2019, Canadian Natural said.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs served as financial advisers to Devon on the deal, while TD Securities was the financial adviser to Canadian Natural.