Jurvetson quits VC firm DFJ, on leave from Tesla amid harassment probe

(Reuters) - Steve Jurvetson on Monday resigned from venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ) and took a leave of absence form the boards of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and SpaceX amid an internal probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Jurvetson, founding partner of DFJ, denied the allegations and said in a tweet on Monday, "I am leaving DFJ to focus on personal matters, including taking legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me." (bit.ly/2zVC0Zx)

DFJ, which has invested in Tesla’s SpaceX, said three weeks back that it had started an independent probe after it came to know about “indirect and second-hand allegations” against Jurvetson.

“As of today and by mutual agreement, Steve Jurvetson will be leaving DFJ,” a spokeswoman for the Menlo Park, California-based firm said in an e-mailed statement.

A Tesla spokesperson said by e-mail, “Steve Jurvetson is on a leave of absence from the SpaceX and Tesla boards pending resolution of these allegations.”