FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a signboard of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) outside its office on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Indian property finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) (DWNH.NS) said here on Monday it was working closely with its creditors and stakeholders on a resolution plan, without its lenders having to take a haircut.