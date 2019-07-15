India's DHFL says working with creditors to avoid haircut

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a signboard of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) outside its office on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Indian property finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) (DWNH.NS) said here on Monday it was working closely with its creditors and stakeholders on a resolution plan that would not require its lenders to take a haircut.

The statement comes after the shadow bank warned on Saturday it might not survive as a going concern and reported a net loss of 22.23 billion rupees ($324.19 million) for the March quarter.

“While the sectoral stress is well known for months, DHFL has withstood intense pressure and continues to remain strong and solvent,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“DHFL has also cleared significant amount of obligation to the tune of 418 billion rupees since September 2018.”

Investors dumped the stock on Monday, with shares tumbling as much as 32.6% to an over 10-year low in heavy trading volumes.

DHFL’s results and commentary on its financial health are the latest sign of growing stress in India’s finance sectors as state-owned banks grapple with bad debts and a recent liquidity crunch in the shadow banking industry.

The company said on Saturday it expected to restart its business in August and scale it up in the months ahead.

Sources have told Reuters that DHFL will submit a resolution plan shortly, which may include extending the tenure of loans, converting debt into equity, seeking additional working capital and inducting a new management team and financial investors.