7 days ago
Goldman Sachs declares 3.9 percent stake in Spain's DIA: filing
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
August 4, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 7 days ago

Goldman Sachs declares 3.9 percent stake in Spain's DIA: filing

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. on January 24, 2014.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs owns 3.9 percent of Spanish supermarket chain DIA (DIDA.MC), according to a filing with Spain's market regulator made days after Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment vehicle bought a stake in the firm.

Investors have to declare their company holdings to regulators in Spain when they exceed 3 percent.

According to the filing, Goldman's stake went over 3 percent on July 28, the day Fridman's LetterOne Investment Holdings said it had bought a 3 percent stake and had an option to buy another 7 percent, sending DIA's shares up 15 percent.

The U.S. investment bank disclosed its stake to the regulator on Aug. 3, the filing shows.

Other major investors in DIA include Baillie Gifford, with 10 percent, Black Creek Investment with 4.98 percent, BlackRock (BLK.N) with 6.5 percent and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) with 6.5 percent, according to Spain's CNMV regulator.

Fridman's LetterOne is aiming to become a big investor in the food and retail sector. Its L1 Retail division was launched in December and in June agreed to buy Britain's Holland & Barrett health foods chain for 1.77 billion pounds ($2.3 billion).

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; writing by Sarah White; editing by David Clarke

