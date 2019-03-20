Deals
Holders of 53 percent of Spain's DIA represented at key meeting, by preliminary count

MADRID (Reuters) - Shareholders accounting for around 53 percent of Spanish supermarket group DIA were represented at a meeting to decide on a rescue plan for the company on Wednesday, DIA’s board secretary said, increasing the likelihood a plan favored by its main shareholder will be approved.

Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne (L1) fund, which holds 29 percent of the company, has launched a buyout bid contingent on shareholders rejecting on Wednesday a capital hike proposed by the company’s board.

