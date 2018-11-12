Diageo to sell 19 brands to U.S.-based Sazerac for $550 million

(Reuters) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L) is selling 19 spirits brands, including Seagrams VO whisky and cinnamon schnapps Goldschlager, to U.S.-based company Sazerac for $550 million as it looks to focus on premium brands.

Sky News reported in May that the world’s largest spirits company was in talks to sell some US-focused brands for overall price tag of between $500 million and $1 billion.

Diageo, the British maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka said, said on Monday it would return the net proceeds of about 340 million pounds ($438 million) to shareholders through a share repurchase.

The sale, which also includes whisky brands such as Seagram’s 83, Seagram’s Five Star and Myers’s rum, will reduce Diageo’s pre-exceptional earnings per share by 1.9 pence per share in the first full financial year after closing.

Diageo said it expects the sale to bring in a one-time gain of roughly 110 million pounds. The company has also agreed to long-term supply contracts with Louisiana, U.S.-based Sazerac.