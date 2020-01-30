Diageo reports marginal rise in first-half profit

(Reuters) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L), the world’s largest spirits company, reported a marginal rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday and expects annual organic net sales growth to be at the lower end of its previous outlook.

The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness stout said operating profit rose 0.5% to 2.44 billion pounds ($3.21 billion) for the six months ended Dec. 31.