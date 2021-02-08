Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media & Telecom - Innovation

Renesas Electronics says in talks about $6 billion acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

By Reuters Staff

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp said it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor GmbH about a potential acquisition that would value the Frankfurt-listed Apple Inc supplier at around $6 billion.

Renesas in a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange said it was in talks to buy Dialog for 67.50 euros a share, and that regulations meant it would have to disclose any intention to purchase by March 7.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing

