Dialog Semi eyes opportunities in connected health, gaming: CEO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor is targeting growth opportunities ranging from home health to gaming consoles following a $600 million deal to reduce its exposure to Apple, CEO Jalal Bagherli told Reuters in an interview.

Dialog is in talks with four pharmaceuticals companies on developing connected health devices that would, for example, check blood pressure, glucose levels or administer insulin doses for diabetic patients, Bagherli said after the chip designer reported a slight rise in quarterly profits.

While declining to identify the partners, Bagherli said the first design should enter production in mid-2020, while the other projects were “not far behind”.

Dialog is also talking to two gaming companies about power-management applications for the next generation of player consoles, he said.