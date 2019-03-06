Dialog Semi expects single-digit revenue hit after Apple deal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor reported a slight rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and said revenue would decline this year as it completes a $600 million transfer of programmers and patents to iPhone maker Apple.

Dialog semiconductor logo is pictured at a company building in Germering near Munich, Germany August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Shares in the Anglo-German chip designer rose by nearly 4 percent at the open after its forecast of a single-digit percentage revenue drop this year came in above a consensus view among analysts of a 9 percent fall.

The Anglo-German chip designer struck a deal in October to reduce its exposure to Apple, which accounts for three-quarters of revenue.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of the year, handing Dialog a cash windfall to back its transition to a smaller, more diversified business.

“We find this transformation of Dialog’s business compelling, and think its current valuation overly discounts the risk associated with the company’s evolving business model,” Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner said in a note.

Gardiner holds an “overweight/neutral” rating on the stock.

Dialog had said after the Apple deal was announced that it expected 2019 revenue to be “broadly stable”, implying a range of between minus 5 and plus 5 percent. The 2019 guidance put the forecast at the lower end of that range, a company spokesman said.

The specialist in power-management chips has weathered a downturn in iPhone sales better than many peers thanks to its exposure to other Apple devices.

Apple shocked the sector in November by warning of slow year-end sales and did so again on Jan. 3 when it issued its first sales warning in 12 years, blaming weaker iPhone sales in China.

Dialog expects its business with Apple to decline in the coming years as the smartphone maker puts its own main power management integrated circuits (PMICs) into future releases of its devices.

NEW MARKETS

To tap new growth opportunities, Dialog is pushing into the consumer Internet of Things (IoT) that spans wearable and household devices. It is also ramping up mixed-signal integrated circuits, rapid smartphone charging and low-energy bluetooth products.

Dialog earlier reported a 7 percent decline in fourth-quarter revenue, at the lower end of its guidance.

Based on its divisional performance, mobile sales fell 13 percent in the fourth quarter, mainly due to a decline in sales of main PMICs to Apple.

Taken together, other divisions showed a 20 percent rise in sales, although this was buoyed by the contribution of mixed-signal integrated circuit specialist Silego which was taken over by Dialog in late 2017.

Dialog said it expected the smaller business that will remain after the Apple deal to show strong growth in 2019, weighted towards the second half.

Gross margins this year should be roughly in line with last year’s 47.9 percent.

Reflecting weaker seasonal trends, the company expects first-quarter revenue of $270-$310 million and gross margins broadly in line with the 2018 figure.

In the fourth quarter, operating profit rose by 2 percent to $77.1 million while gross margins came in at 48.6 percent.