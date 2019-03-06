Business News
March 6, 2019 / 6:44 AM / in an hour

Dialog Semi now sees 2019 revenue decline after Apple deal

1 Min Read

Dialog semiconductor logo is pictured at a company building in Germering near Munich, Germany August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor said revenues would decline this year as it completes the $600 million transfer of programmers and patents to iPhone maker Apple, as it announced a 2 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profits.

The Anglo-German chip designer struck a deal in October to reduce its exposure to Apple, which accounts for three-quarters of revenues, and said at the time it expected revenues for 2019 as a whole to be flat.

It now expects a single digit percentage revenue decline. Dialog earlier reported fourth-quarter revenues just above the lower end of its guidance.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa

