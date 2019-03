FILE PHOTO: An Access bank signage is displayed on the roof of the bank's building along Herbert Macualay way in Abuja, Nigeria, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LAGOS (Reuters) - Shares of Nigeria’s Access Bank hit a 3-week high on Wednesday, a day after the local court approved its 72 billion naira ($235 million) takeover of rival Diamond Bank

The top-tier lender gained 9.24 percent to its highest level since Feb 26.