FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
July 30, 2018 / 10:13 AM / in an hour

Diamond Offshore posts smaller-than-expected loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N) posted a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, as a fall in revenue was offset by a 15 percent drop in costs.

The Houston-based company’s total operating expenses fell to $321.2 million from $378.5 million, a year earlier.

As oil prices stay above $70 a barrel, oil and gas producers are again showing an interest in expensive offshore projects that can take up to a decade to develop.

The rig contractor recorded a loss of $69.27 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of $15.95 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 33 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting the company to lose 39 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell to $268.86 million from $399.29 million.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.