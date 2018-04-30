Diamond Offshore posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

(Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, helped by new contracts for the company’s deep-water rigs.

Rig utilization was at 52 percent during the first quarter, from 47 percent last year, even as average day rates, which clients pay to use the company’s deep-water rigs fell 4 percent.

Deepwater drilling has suffered as cheaper land-based shale oil fracking has pushed producers away from undersea crude.

Excluding items, the rig contractor lost 16 cents per share, while on average analysts estimated a loss of 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Net income fell to $19.3 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $23.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 20.8 percent to $295.5 million.