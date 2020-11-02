Diamondback Energy posts third straight quarterly loss

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O said on Monday it would not focus on growing production till commodity prices recover, as it reported its third straight quarterly loss.

Coronavirus-induced restrictions sapped fuel demand through much of this year and pushed U.S. oil prices briefly into negative territory in April, forcing shale producers to rein in costs by slashing budgets, lowering output and laying off employees, among other steps.

Even though crude prices recovered a bit in the third quarter, the threat of rising infections pushing countries back into lockdowns is pulling prices down again. U.S. crude CLc1 is still down over 39% this year.

Diamondback took $1.45 billion in impairment charges during the third quarter because of lower oil prices, adding to the hit of more than $3.5 billion it took in the prior two quarters.

The company’s net loss was $1.11 billion, or $7.05 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit of $368 million, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier.

Diamondback last month reported a third-quarter production that was nearly flat at 287,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while total equivalent prices fell about 26% to $26.75 per barrel, excluding hedging.