Breakingviews - The Exchange: Dick’s sticks to its guns

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dick’s Sporting Goods lost sales, customers and suppliers when it banned assault-style weapons from its stores last year. Over a year later, boss Ed Stack tells Breakingviews what he learned from taking a stand on gun violence, and addresses his newer challenge of China tariffs.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2WCd4lt
