Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling hunting rifles in 125 stores

FILE PHOTO - A general view of Dick's Sporting Goods store in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc said on Tuesday it would stop selling hunting products, including rifles and ammunition at 125 stores in 2019, where the category has underperformed.

The sporting goods retailer said it would replace the category with in-demand merchandise. The company has already removed the category in 10 stores.

Sales at Dick’s Sporting took a hit last year after it stopped selling assault rifles and high-capacity magazines in the wake of a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.