March 13, 2018 / 3:18 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Dick's Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS.N), the U.S. retailer who raised the minimum age to purchase firearms following the massacre at a Florida high school, said on Tuesday it expected the impact from the changes to linger throughout 2018.

A general view of Dick's Sporting Goods store in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The company’s shares were down nearly 5 percent at $31.

    “The announcement we made 2 weeks ago regarding our firearms policy is not going to be positive from a traffic standpoint and a sales standpoint,” Chief Executive Officer Edward Stack said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

    Including the impact of the changes to firearms sales policies, the company said it now expected 2018 profit of $2.83 per share and consolidated same-store sales to be flat to a low single-digit decline.

    Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
