Technology News
April 17, 2020 / 11:52 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

China ride-hailing group Didi aims for 100 million trips a day globally by 2022: CEO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing, China August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Didi Chuxing, China’s biggest ride-hailing firm which counts SoftBank as an investor, aims to complete 100 million orders a day and 800 million monthly active users globally by 2022, its chief executive Cheng Wei said.

Didi also aims to achieve an 8% penetration rate in China’s mobility market, Cheng explained the company’s three-year strategy as quoted in a company statement on Friday. Globally Didi is expanding its business in Japan, Australia and Latin America.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh. Editin by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below