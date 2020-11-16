Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industrials

China's Didi Chuxing, BYD roll out customized car model for ride-hailing service

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Didi Chuxing and electric vehicle maker BYD on Monday launched their purpose-built D1 van model for ride-hailing services, the ride-hailing giant’s CEO Will Cheng said on Monday.

SoftBank-backed Didi and Shenzhen-based BYD, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, started to jointly design and develop the model from early 2018, which will have larger leg-room for back seat passengers.

Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up