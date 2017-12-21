Chinese ride-sharing firm Didi Chuxing raises $4 billion: sources

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing Technology Co, China’s rival to Uber Technologies Inc, has raised $4 billion in a new round of funding, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The round values the firm at close to $50 billion and pre-existing investor Softbank Group Corp is a participant, one of the people said.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the funding-raising on Thursday, and said that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Capital also participated in the round.